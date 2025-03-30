Tormenta can't keep pace with defending champs Tormenta logo South Georgia Tormenta felt they knew what to expect from Union Omaha going into their match Saturday night and as the game unfolded, they were correct in assessing their opponent’s game plan. Latest Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight SEB's Ryan Cammack, Cade Harnage sign to continue playing baseball in college Bulloch Academy's McKenna Furnari signs with Alabama A&M