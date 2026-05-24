Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy girl’s golf team advanced to the state playoffs this year and much of their success was due to the play of freshman Madison Woodrum.

Woodrum was low medalist in the region tournament and then the team followed up with a strong performance at the GIAA girls State tournament on April 27 at Harbor Club on Lake Oconee. Woodrum finished fifth overall, earned All-State honors and posted a 73 (+1) against the state’s top competition.

“Madison is a great kid and a tireless worker,” said coach Mark LeFebvre “She has a set of goals she wants to attain, and a plan for how to achieve those goals. She is extremely competitive, and excels in challenging situations.”

“Representing Bulloch Academy is something I do not take lightly,” Woodrum said. “The support I have received from BA pushes me to compete at the highest level. I am pleased to have had success as an individual and with the team this year. I am working on staying more consistent off the tee because when my driver is on, everything else feels easier.

“Coach John Smith and I have also been working on my short game. I am really excited about my summer tournament schedule. The solid competition will show me where I actually am in my game. It's humbling sometimes, but that's what makes you better."