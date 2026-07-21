County commission set to amend Bulloch-Bryan water and sewer pact

Bulloch County commissioners were slated to act Tuesday to amend the water and sewer agreement with Bryan County so that Bulloch can buy 250,000 gallons per day sewage disposal capacity at the new North Bryan treatment plant.

The proposed amendment to the June 2024 Bulloch-Bryan intergovernmental agreement was the only "new business" item on the published agenda for the 8:30 a.m. July 21 regular Board of Commissioners meeting.

If approved, the amendment will be a step toward one of the two major purposes in the state's recent grant of $20 million through the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority, or GEFA, to Bulloch County.

The amendment will also extend the opportunity for the sewer capacity purchase by six months. Otherwise, Aug. 2, 2026, would have been the deadline for Bulloch County to buy sewer capacity, since the original agreement provided for that the happen "no later than six months" after the treatment plant was placed in operation, and that occurred "on or about" Feb. 2, according to the summary memo.

So now the Bulloch County government would have until about Feb. 2, 2027, to purchase the sewer capacity.

For the 250,000 gpd capacity, Bulloch is expected to make a one-time "first installment payment" of about $3.74 million.

The amendment states an exact price of $3,739,656 based on a price of $4,484 per ERU (equivalent residential unit), with 250,000 gpd estimated to sufficient capacity for the equivalent of 834 single-family households.

But the treatment capacity would be paid for entirely with that "first installment," as Bulloch County Attorney Jeff Akins confirmed.

Later sewer hookup

The amendment separates this from the original promise that Bulloch County would also pay a share of Bryan County's cost in building a "sewer conveyance system."

A "second installment," at a higher price of $5,540 per ERU, would need to be paid later as Bulloch County's share of costs for that system.

This would help pay for an "existing" Bryan County force main and pump station, as well as fund a " 'Future Bulloch County Force Main' within Bryan County along (U.S.) Highway 80" and a "Bryan-Bulloch Highway 80 Sewer Metering Station," the proposed agreement states.

GEFA funding

Officials revealed earlier this month that Bulloch County will receive $20 million from GEFA and direct it toward two separate projects, water and sewer system improvements at the airport and "expansion of sewer infrastructure on the south end of the county."

As previously reported, the Bulloch commissioners issued a letter to the area's four members of the state Legislature expressing the county government's appreciation for their support of this funding. It also mentioned the existence of a previous grant, from the federal Environmental Protection Agency, for one aspect of that project.

"This work is closely tied to the new Bryan County Regional Wastewater Plant located adjacent to the Daniel Defense facility," the letter stated. "An agreement exists between Bryan County and Bulloch County for the purchase of 250,000 gallons of capacity. An EPA grant of nearly $4 million, secured last year, has been approved for that purpose."

Septic tanks priority

The proposed first use of that sewer treatment capacity will not be to provide direct connections to neighborhood residents or other subscribers. Instead, according to the letter, commercial haulers of septic sludge from Bulloch County's many residential septic tanks "will be able to immediately access the new facility."

A study performed about a year ago previously informed the commissioners of a lack of nearby places for haulers to dispose of the waste, and some septic system operators urged the county to do something about it.

"This would help provide sewer access and a facility to where those septic trucks would dump," said Bulloch County Manager Chris Eldridge during the previous meeting.

But after the septic haulers get access, "engineering will begin" on a Bulloch County "connection to Bryan County's pump station on Highway 80," the letter stated. The agreement amendment provides for the counties to develop a schedule for this work.

Eventually, that pipeline system is expected to support sewer connections along the Interstate 16 corridor, particularly at the exits at Highway 119, Ash Branch and Highway 67.

By providing sewer service at these exits, the county could "hopefully generate some commercial development there," and boost the county's sales tax revenue, Eldridge told the commissioners.

Bryan County oversaw construction of the nearly $130 million treatment plant, officially the Bryan County Water Reclamation Facility. With a 5 million gpd total capacity, its primary purpose is to treat wastewater from Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in northern Bryan County.

But from before the original agreement, some Bulloch County officials planned to obtain a small portion of the capacity for Bulloch's first foray into a county-owned sewer system.

Water-side revision

The other side of the 2024 agreement spells out terms for both counties' operation of a water supply system fed by four high-capacity wells. Two of the wells are owned by Bulloch County and two by Bryan County, but all are geographically within a corner of Bulloch near the Bryan County line at Georgia Highway 119 and Interstate 16.

Although Bryan County promised to be responsible for the Bulloch County wells and water system for five years, the original agreement did not say who was responsible for replacing pipeline breaks or other damage.

"The amendment clarifies that Bulloch County is responsible for the cost of repairing any water main breaks or damage not caused by Bryan County," the summary states.

Another high-dollar item on Tuesday's relatively brief agenda was the purchase of an E-One fire engine for the Bulloch County Fire Department for $721,495. This was one of 13 "consent agenda" items originally listed for a single vote, but commissioners can separate out any of these items to "new business."

A presentation about draft revisions to the county's roads, highways and bridges administrative policies from County Engineer Ron Nelson appeared early on the agenda, with no details in the advance packet.