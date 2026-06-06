Bulloch County budget hearing 5:30 Tuesday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget as a specially called meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

The public hearing, for a presentation of the budget proposal and citizens’ questions or comments, will be held in the commissioners’ usual meeting place, the community room in the County Annex, 115 North Main St.

As previously reported, the recent version of the proposed budget presented by Chief Financial Officer Kristie King on May 19 does not include any of the new positions requested earlier by county departments and agency chiefs.

None of the 21 full-time and one-part-time new county hires requested from the general fund, or the one full-time position requested in the E-911 budget or the 17 full-time positions requested from the fire fund budget will be funded, unless the commissioners change that.

For fiscal year 2027, set to begin July 1, the current version of the budget proposal allows general fund spending of $76.25 million, up from $72 million in the fiscal 2026 budget. It includes pay adjustments for some positions toward the implementation of a new compensation plan, but no across-the-board or merit-based raises.

The budget will not set the property tax millage rate. Commissioners would do that as a separate action later this summer. But because of early revenue from the Floating Local Option Sales Tax, or FLOST, and the limits on added spending, this budget could make possible a 1.3-mill net rollback in the county government operations millage, King said in May.

After Tuesday’s hearing, commissioners could vote to adopt the budget during their June 16 regular meeting.