Yarbrough - Could BBQ bridge the divide?

Is there any way we can bridge the political, cultural and social abyss in which we find ourselves today? How about a plate of baby-back ribs, pulled pork slathered in Kinder's Original Barbecue Sauce, a slice of Texas Toast, baked beans, corn on the cob, sweet tea and some peach cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream? It's hard to argue about stolen elections or letting boys play girl sports with your mouth full of such exquisite cuisine. Besides, what could be more American on our 250th anniversary than a good ol' barbecue? Yum! Yum!

That's the intention of Builders Movement, a non-partisan, nonprofit group that seeks to overcome "us vs. them" thinking and has organized an event — the Builders BBQ — which challenges Americans across the country to "bite to unite" by inviting groups they see as different or who they don't usually hang out with, to host barbecues. The summer-long campaign kicked off this past month and as of this writing, Builders Movement says it has received more than 100 signups and an estimated 3,000 people are expected to attend in 30 states. And the numbers are growing.

"The response and enthusiasm for Builders BBQs has blown us away," says Kristin Moss, the organization's chief marketing officer. "As the hosts were encouraged to invite someone who sees the world differently from them, this demand clearly shows us Americans have an appetite for the Builders Mindset — connecting with people in their communities and reinforcing there's more that unites us than divides us. And what better way to do that than over a cherished American tradition like BBQ!"

The Builder's BBQ even offers some conversation starters to get the ball rolling: "Is there something you admire about the other political side?" "Who is someone you admire that you don't always agree with?" "Think about the last 250 years in America. What's an example of a creative solution that required both sides to come together?" With all due respect, I have some conversation starters I would offer just in case the participants don't admire someone on the other political side or would rather have a beer instead of having to come up with any creative solutions at the moment.

Some suggestions: "Hello, stranger. Did you know that there is no word that rhymes with orange?" Or: "Hi, there! Did you know Napoleon Bonaparte was once attacked by a horde of rabbits?" Or: "The average person burps approximately 30 times per day. That says we've got us some serious burping to do, friend. Bring on the barbecue!" (Note to the Builder's BBQ: Feel free to use these conversation starters. Just be sure I get credit.)

Are Georgian's are showing up? The Builder's BBQ says yes. Why? According to the organization, "To build connection with community and immediate neighbors. One host shared that their guest list included a range of people from different circles: coworkers, school friends, church friends. They're single, married, kids, no kids, different beliefs, different politics, different incomes."

That's encouraging because the midterm elections will be here before you know it and the angry rhetoric that will precede it will tend to make us an even more divisive group of people than we already are. Maybe having chewed on a chunk of brisket with somebody who has a different political point than yours will make you a bit more empathetic. As Americans, we all have the right of the freedom of expression but that doesn't mean we have to insult each other.

If I thought it was a possibility, I would send a barbecue plate to our Insulter-in-Chief in Washington. Maybe if he consumed a dish of pulled pork with a sliced Vidalia onion on the side, he might understand that he is the president of all the whole United States of America and not just president of a bunch of angry right-wing zealots. On second thought, I'm not sure there are enough pigs and cows willing to sacrifice their lives at the thought that it could actually happen.

So, applause to Builders Movement for coming up with a civilized way to seek out what unites us rather than what divides us and doing it over a plate of barbecue with all the trimmings. They describe it as a summer event, but I would suggest that barbecue, like love, knows no season. The late American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain once said, "Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start." Amen.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, GA 31139 or at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.