Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket golf team wrapped up a great 2025-26 season by placing second in the state tournament in Lagrange. Helping to lead the way was rising junior Caroline Burroughs, who was named all-state after a Top-5 individual performance.

“Caroline is multi-sport athlete who plays volleyball club and for our school and then plays golf and averaged 84 scoring all year,” said coach Nick Cochran. “She came up big at state with a fifth-place individual finish and was a counting score for our team both days. She came in as our number three seed at state and played as our number one those two important days.

“Coach Hammett and myself knew she would have to come up big at state because the Lagrange course requires length and she has the most length on our team. I expect her to be the leader of the team next season with our team losing three key seniors. I know she can handle it and have confidence that she will lead SEB back to state competition again next year.”

“Coming from a different school I didn't know what to expect from the season but this was by far the best season I’ve had in my high school career,” Burroughs said. “I have had so much fun making new friends and memories that will last a life time.

“I plan on getting as many reps as I can to improve for next season. I also plan to be at the course as much as my schedule allows me so I can fit in both golf and volleyball.”