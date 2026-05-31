Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy baseball team may not have reached their ultimate goals for this season, but they had some pretty impressive individual stand outs. Among them was rising senior Peyton Grams, whose .371 batting average was good for second on the team. Grams was also second on the team in RBIs ad OPS.

“He is one of the quietest players but he also has one of funniest personalities when he opens up,” said coach Jason Godbee. He is also one of the hardest workers in our team. He came into the season hitting sixth and ended up being our leadoff hitter.

“He attacks the ball at the plate, has a solid swing with his barrel and loves to go backside which is his strength. He is going to be a great leader for us going into his senior year and I excited to see him continue to work and develop even more.”

“The season could have been better for our team by winning a state championship, but I am happy with our overall performance,” Grams said. “We improved each game and played well as a team. We are in a great position to take it all the way to state next year.

“We have a lot of upperclassmen returning and some great young talent who really stepped up for us last season. My goal over the summer is to get bigger, faster, and stronger. I’m doing a strengthening and conditioning program, getting in the cage when I can, and I am continuing to play travel ball to sharpen my skills.”