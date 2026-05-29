'Y2K Kids' brings sounds of 2000s to Downtown Live

Along with a little bit of rain, “Y2K Kids” took to the East Main St. stage Thursday for the fourth concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series. The tribute group’s performance featured a lineup of pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the 2000s. The music may be familiar, but Y2K Kids is joining the Downtown Live Concert Series lineup for the first time.

Y2K Kids tribute band guitarist G K Via takes a turn at the mic during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.

The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live Concert Series veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.

Amelia Hamilton-Williams, 5, of Nevils pushes up her popsicle for another taste. during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Jerome Lambert and Jennie Farley find a cozy spot on the square while taking in the sounds of the Y2K Kids tribute band during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Y2K Kids tribute band vocalists Ray Hartsfield and Shannon Remley harmonize while entertaining a soggy-but-lively crowd during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Cesaley Pierce shouts her approval of the Y2K Kids tribute band while taking in the latest edition of Downtown Live with son Jason Crist, 5, on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

A drizzle didn't dampen the spirits of music lovers as the Y2K Kids tribute band entertains for the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, May 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff