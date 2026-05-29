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'Y2K Kids' brings sounds of 2000s to Downtown Live
Along with a little bit of rain, “Y2K Kids” took to the East Main St. stage Thursday for the fourth concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series. The tribute group’s performance featured a lineup of pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the 2000s. The music may be familiar, but Y2K Kids is joining the Downtown Live Concert Series lineup for the first time.
June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.
The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live Concert Series veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.