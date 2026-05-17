Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal track teams capped a successful season with some impressive showing at the state meet in Athens.

Among the Lady Panthers who excelled was Savannah Arnett, who recently signed a scholarship to continue her cross country and track and field career at Middle Georgia College and State University.

“This season has felt like a journey,” Arnett said. “I pushed myself harder than ever before and dedicated my training to not only myself but my team. The state meet was a true test of everything I had worked for.

“Running track, I learned not just about strength and endurance, but about mental strength and discipline. I learned how much I can push my limits, how to stay focused under pressure and the importance of positivity. I realized that running is as much about the mindset as it is about speed and technique. This season taught me patience, perseverance, and the ability to believe in myself, lessons that will stay with me far beyond track.”

“Portal as a community couldn’t be any prouder of Savannah Arnett and the impressive four years of high school running at the state level she has had,” said coach David Seigler. “Savannah is a true hard worker who put in the miles when no one was watching the early mornings, tough workouts, and a relentless attitude that never wavered.

“Signing her college scholarship to run cross country is a well-earned reward for all that effort. I’m excited to see them continue to grow and succeed at the next level.”