'Elizabeth as Taylor' thrills Downtown Live crowd

"Elizabeth as Taylor," an era-spanning Taylor Swift tribute band brought out a large crowd for the third concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series Thursday evening on the East Main St. stage.

Georgia Southern Center for Wildlife Education executive director Steve Hein brought Freedom II to Thursday's Downtown Live show. - photo by Jason Martin

The series continues May 28, when Y2K-Kids will take audiences back to the 2000s with a performance featuring pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the decade. With crowd participation and nostalgia, the show is an early-2000s throwback party. The music may be familiar, but Y2K-Kids is joining the Downtown Live lineup for the first time.

Statesboro High freshman Lexi Borders, left, and her sister Gracie Borders dance to one of Swift's hits played by the tribute band. - photo by Jason Martin

June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.

The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.

in performance with the Taylor Swift tribute band, Elizabeth Burnett wears similar costumes and plays similarly designed instruments as Taylor Swift. - photo by Jason Martin

Folks are invited to bring their lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram "Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series."

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro with support from community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.