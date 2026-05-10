Georgia Southern football hopes to see special things from special teams

With spring practice done, GSEagles.com caught up with special teams coordinator Blake Wilson for his takes on what he's seen in the spring and what to expect in the fall:

Q: What were your goals for your units going into the spring, and do you feel like you accomplished them?

BW: For every unit, we wanted to start from the ground up. That meant focusing on the basics, the fundamentals, and really dialing in technique. We also had a lot of newcomers this semester, so you can't assume everyone already knows everything.

Q: How would you assess the play of the kickers this spring?

BW: Tripp Bryant had a really strong season last year at 85 percent, and he followed that up with 83 percent this spring. It's great to see that kind of consistency from your place kicker.

We also brought in Blake Ford from Arkansas, and he's created some healthy competition. TJ Hartley III had a solid spring as well. His ability to handle kickoffs, punts, and field goals makes him really valuable.

Q: How about the punters?

BW: Alex Smith is a special player. We've seen that over the past three seasons, so we're very fortunate to have him back. He came into spring ball and picked up right where he left off.

As for the backup punter role, it's probably between TJ Hartley III and Donal Dempsey. We'll see who continues to develop and who brings the most value, especially as we get into road games and move past the non-conference schedule. Those decisions can be tough, so the more a player can do, the better.

Q: At long snapper, you lose Jackson Wheeler. How do you feel about the group stepping in?

BW: We've got Gavin Kurpis returning. He was Jackson's backup last year, and we're excited to have him. He's athletic, competitive, and even contributed on a couple of special teams units late last season. He had a really strong spring.

We also brought in Chason Glenn from GMC, and it was a good back-and-forth competition between those two all spring. Then you have Gaines Wood, who's back for his final season. He's played in games and brings a veteran presence and leadership to the room.

Not having Jackson Wheeler back is new for us after three years, but I'm looking forward to seeing how this group competes in fall camp and continues to push each other.

Q: What does your punt returner and kick return situation look like?

BW: One thing I always talk about is returning your punt returner from the previous year, and we haven't really had that consistency here. It's been Amare Jones, then Khaleb Hood, then Josh Dallas, and after Josh's injury last year, Peyton Plott stepped in.

So having Peyton (Peanut) back is huge. Punt return and kick return are very different. Punt return takes a unique skill set and a lot of reps to get comfortable. You're tracking a ball in the air for several seconds while the coverage team is closing in fast. Kick return gives you a little more time to operate.

Right now, Peyton Plott, Antavious Murphy, and Jeremiah Ware have all been getting reps at both spots, and they've all looked really good. It's been especially fun to watch guys like Jeremiah and Murph grow, not just on special teams but on offense as well. You can see their confidence building, and that's critical for returners.

Q: Who are some of the core players you'll rely on for coverage and return units?

BW: Off the top of my head, you've got guys like Jacob Hammonds, Terrance Gibbs, CJ Allen Jr., JP Mikhael, and Taylor Bradshaw. Those are proven players we trust.

As for newer guys, Ashton Hollins, Andre Greene Jr., Aaron Sears, Jakyri Jones and Noah Mangham have all looked really good. Then you add in Jayden Jackson and Aidan McCowan, and the list keeps going.

I think we're going to have more depth this year, and that's going to make us better. We won't have the same seven or eight guys doing everything, which helps keep everyone fresh for special teams, offense, and defense. It also helps these players develop for the next level. Guys like Chance Gamble and Brandon Tyson have already asked where they fit on special teams. That's important, not just for our team but for their future opportunities as well.

Q: For you personally, how different does this year feel after your first season as special teams coordinator?

BW: It feels completely different in a good way. Anthony Beck and I talked about it a few times this spring. We just feel more settled. We know what needs to get done. Coach Helton has been great in supporting us and making sure we have what we need. He's given us the freedom to go out and do our jobs. I feel like we're in a really good place and ready to attack.