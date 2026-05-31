Rev John Bressler - Let's live our lives in the likeness that God gave us

What does it mean to be in the image of God? God – in Genesis – says, "Let's make these people in our (yep, it's plural here) image." Well, perhaps the scribes – who put all this together – made a very large guess with the word image, but we'll accept what we can without criticism. I just don't believe we are supposed to look like Him. The Bible clearly states, "If you look upon the face of God, you will die!"

Granted, some folks aren't movie star lookers, but they have very good personalities.

I don't believe that God is tall, short, skinny or fat, and surely, He is not white, black, yellow, red or any number of possible mixtures. Regardless, lots of people all over our world have made paintings, sculptures and carvings, which are supposed to look like their rendition of a god or God. Some are large and ponderous, with a scowl or fierce face. After all, few would worship a god with a really sweet smile. Don't quote me the exceptions.

The problem with all this is the Hebrew word tselem (check my spelling), which translates, "something cut out." Maybe we can say that we are a piece of God.

"Hot dog, I am like king of the hill and can do whatever I want with no restrictions!"

This, among lots more people, is the attitude of those who can wipe out colonies of seals for their fur, elephants for their tusks, sharks with their fins and rain forests for their timber. And human beings for their land, resources and wealth.

Anyone want to work with, "I should dominate the world because if I can control it, everyone will be better off, especially me!"

If we want a proper answer to a proper question, especially the question from the beginning of this letter, we do not go to an outside source and apply it to our Bible. What we believers do is to find the answer in the Bible and apply the answer to the world. For the Christian, we find the answer in Jesus Christ. We choose Him because He is the second Adam who is what the first Adam failed to be. He is the image of God from Colossians I, the likeness of God from II Corinthians 4, the form of God from Philippians 2. Our Lord was not in the image of God because of His looks but in His way of living. He was completely responsible to God and others.

Jesus had the absolute right and authority to have dominion over the earth, rule it, bring it to its knees and walk all over humanity. He did not do that!

What does all this mean for us? After all, are we not in the image of God?

We must thank God for His gifts to us; recognize we are to use our gifts and demonstrate our thanks and trust by being responsible stewards. We are to watch over, to cherish, to nourish, to care for, to participate with and invest in our world.

To be in the image of God is to feed the hungry, bring good news to the seeker, house the homeless, heal the sick, replenish our environment, welcome the outsider, protect the stranger, be honest, moral, truthful, courageous and for the want of a better word, a neighbor. God made us this way.

All we must do is to live our life in the likeness He gave to us.

Thanks, God!