High School Football - Southeast Bulloch wraps up spring camp

Following a disappointing 2025 season, in which they went 5-5 and missed the state playoffs, Southeast Bulloch officials decided to go in a different direction. They decided to remove head coach Jared Zito of his coaching duties and promoted defensive coordinator Jason Anthony to head coach on an interim basis.

The Jackets concluded spring drills a couple weeks ago and much of the time was spent trying to get used to a new offense and tweaks that Anthony made to the defense.

“The energy level with the players, the coaches and even the parents have been through the roof,” Anthony said. “We are putting in a new offense, a new defense and changing around our special teams as well. The key to this spring was just to get them to learn as much as they can, and try and get them to continue that into the summer.”

Anthony says while his title may have changed, he will remain the same

“I’m bringing the same philosophy I had as a defensive coordinator to the head coaching position,” Anthony said. “That is toughness and expecting commitment from the kids. We tell them respect, effort and commitment are our core values.”

According to Anthony the biggest changes for the Jackets will come on the offensive side of the ball.

“Our offense will be a lot different than it has been the last five years,” Anthony said. “We have some kids who are athletic and can play in space so we are looking to get them the ball in space and see what happens.”

The Jackets lost their top two running backs in Colby Smith and Jayden Murphy as well as a few starting offensive linemen and a quarterback. Anthony is confident in the players trying to step up and into their shoes.

“We are trying to plug and play right now to find our guys,” Anthony said. “We have some guys returning including Aaden Peterson we need to find the way to get them the ball as they are playmakers. At quarterback we have rising sophomore J.K. Small who is very talented but needs to get reps in now and over the summer. We are also having Aaden take reps at quarterback as well as A.J. Jackson and a couple of sophomores and letting all those guys compete for the top spot.”

Anthony is trying to allow players to just play one side of the ball but says there will be times when they will play on both sides.

“We are looking to play the best guys on both sides of the ball but using spot play,” Anthony said. “For instance, Brant Horst is very important at linebacker but he is also good at tight end. So, if we need to rest him, we will rest him at offense. Aaden is kind of in the same boat as he can play almost anywhere. We have to decide which side of the ball he is more important and then rest him at times on the other side of the ball.”