Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Panthers had another stellar season this spring in track and field. One of the stand-out performers for the Lady Panthers this year was rising senior Macy Chester, who placed in the state in both the 4x800 relay team, as well as the pole vault, which she didn’t even start trying until they got the equipment in March.

“I’m proud of Macy for trying something new,” said coach Tendai Haggins. “She is a really good distance runner but we got her and her brother to try pole vault and she did a great job.

“Not having even tried it before March she trained hard and made it all the way to state. We are hoping for even better results next year.”

“Trying pole vault for the first time this season was honestly one of the best experiences I’ve had in track,” Chester said. “As someone who has always been a long-distance runner, it was something completely different for me, but it ended up being so much fun.

“Coach Seigler really encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and try something new, and he spent a lot of time teaching me the technique. I truly would not have made it as far as I did without his support and constant positive encouragement. I’m really glad I took the chance to try pole vault because it gave me a new confidence as an athlete and made this season unforgettable.

“I’m also beyond excited to begin my senior cross-country season, with training starting next week, and I’m hoping our team can make history with a possible fourth straight region championship.”