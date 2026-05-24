Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devil boys’ golf team had a solid season, but fell just short of advancing to state. One of the biggest bright spots was the play of freshman Joshua Smallman, who led the way for the Blue Devils throughout the season and fired a 76 in the region tournament.

“We have been so impressed with Josh’s work ethic and ability to rebound from difficult holes,” said coach Chad Smallman. “He has tremendous perseverance and that comes from adversity throughout the season. Josh has a great support system around him with multiple people helping with course knowledge, mental game and friends with practice facilities. We are very fortunate with the amount of people who encourage him and love him.”

"The school season was a good learning experience,” Smallman said. “We started four freshmen so we had some ups and downs, but have plenty of time to grow in the future. Individually, I've worked on focus and my short game and course management. I’m trying to feel sharp going into summer with competitive junior tour events.

“I hope to qualify for the GSGA junior this summer. I'm grateful to have a great place to play and practice at Forest Heights, and feel thankful for all the encouragement people there give me and the resources they have."