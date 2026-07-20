Police Report - 7/21/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Lamaurice Phillipe Gatlin, 31, Fort Stewart – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Jada Rane Luoma Hyder, 44, Claxton – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Sean Paul Hyder, 52, Claxton – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Beatrice Emily Jackson, 35, Phenix City, Ala. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.
Walter Lee Smith, 61, Springfield – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Clinton Clayton Wilson, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Charles Tuck Woodcock, 44, Statesboro – Two counts burglary second degree/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jonathan Baldwin, 43, Statesboro – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.
Tracy Cheever, 41, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jodex Clerveus, 34, Claxton – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Gerald Anthony Gavin, 35, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Ingram Jamal Johnson, 32, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, theft of services/misdemeanor.
Takiyah Shukura Jones, 32, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.
Sega Dana Reeves, 43, Portal – Wanted out of Lauren County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Enzo Ignacio Arriola, 26, Peachtree City – DUI les safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.
Vicente Puga, 17, Metter – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to dim headlights.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Luke William Fleming, 20, Norcross – Criminal damage to property/second degree.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.
Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one air transport call, one coroner call and 38 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 21 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 22 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — One first responder call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 35 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Excelsior EMC — One call Friday.
Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.
Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Other agencies — 14 calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy