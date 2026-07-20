Police Report - 7/21/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Lamaurice Phillipe Gatlin, 31, Fort Stewart – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jada Rane Luoma Hyder, 44, Claxton – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Sean Paul Hyder, 52, Claxton – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Beatrice Emily Jackson, 35, Phenix City, Ala. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Walter Lee Smith, 61, Springfield – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Clinton Clayton Wilson, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Charles Tuck Woodcock, 44, Statesboro – Two counts burglary second degree/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jonathan Baldwin, 43, Statesboro – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Tracy Cheever, 41, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jodex Clerveus, 34, Claxton – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Gerald Anthony Gavin, 35, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ingram Jamal Johnson, 32, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, theft of services/misdemeanor.

Takiyah Shukura Jones, 32, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Sega Dana Reeves, 43, Portal – Wanted out of Lauren County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Enzo Ignacio Arriola, 26, Peachtree City – DUI les safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.

Vicente Puga, 17, Metter – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to dim headlights.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Luke William Fleming, 20, Norcross – Criminal damage to property/second degree.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one air transport call, one coroner call and 38 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 21 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 35 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Other agencies — 14 calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy