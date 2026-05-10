Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket tennis team advanced to the State Class-AAA Final-4 for the third-straight season. Though SEB fell short of a berth in the finals, the core of the Jackets is their five seniors who have helped lead the charge, including senior Laina Erickson.

“Laina is the definition of an all-around athlete, and that versatility translates perfectly to the court.” said coach Tom Lieu “What she’s accomplished since her freshman year is nothing short of incredible. To go from beginner to a multi-time state champion in such a short window is a testament to her natural talent and work ethic.

“She is a fighter who refuses to concede a single point, bringing a 'never-quit' mentality to every match. Beyond her individual talent is her experience that truly makes her a weapon. She knows what it takes to survive and thrive in deep playoff run. That calm, battle-tested leadership is exactly what this team needs right now. She makes everyone around her better.

“This season has been a bit more challenging at times, but I feel confident that we’ll come together when it matters most and make a strong run in the state playoffs,” Erickson said prior to last week’s final four matchup.

“Last year, making it to the championship round really prepared us for the intensity of postseason play, and that experience has helped us this year. As one of the five seniors on the team, we’re especially motivated to finish on a high note. It’s exciting knowing we have a real chance to make it all the way back to the championship.”