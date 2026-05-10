Georgia Southern Athletics honors 57 graduating student-athletes

Georgia Southern Athletics honored 57 graduating student-athletes with a special stole ceremony last week. The Athletic Department handed out stoles that will be used to signify student-athletes at the upcoming Georgia Southern University commencement ceremonies where at least one member of 14 GS athletics teams will walk across the stage.

BASEBALL

Carter DeGondea (Sport Management)

Jonathan Jaime (IDS)

Brady Pendley (IDS)

Nico Senese (Management)

FOOTBALL

OJ Arnold (Sport Management)

Dalen Cobb (IDS)

Da'Shawn Davis (IDS)

River Helms (IDS)

Amar Jenkins (Construction Management)

Marcus Sanders Jr. (IDS)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Alden Applewhite (IDS)

Andres Burney (IDS)

Shainen Carter (IDS)

Nakavieon White (IDS)

MEN'S GOLF

Edouard Cereto (Sport Management)

Parker Claxton (Management)

MEN'S SOCCER

Keeyen Deane (Accounting)

AJ Pama (IDS)

MEN'S TENNIS

Matthew Mitchell (Accounting)

RIFLE

Emma Pohlmann (IDS)

Tori Watts (Marketing)

SOFTBALL

Alana Barnard (Elementary Education)

Makayla Brantley (Psychology)

Kayla Christensen (Marketing)

Bailey Holland (Construction Management)

Brooke Kell (Public Health)

SWIMMING & DIVING

Carsyn Cosman (Marketing)

Ieva Evaltaite (Physics)

Avery Sargeant (Accounting)

Karlee Wells (Biology)

Madlen Wendland (Multimedia Journalism)

VOLLEYBALL

Ailie Hair (Marketing)

Maggie Sale (Multimedia Journalism)

Lydia Seymour (Psychology)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kishyah Anderson (Psychology)

Armani Cooke (Psychology)

Destini Ward (Psychology)

WOMEN'S GOLF

Maddy Pytura (IDS)

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Nanaka Kijima (Management)

Juliette Nask (IDS)

WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Emani George (Marketing)

Madison Hevesy (Biomedical Science)

Kennedy Hood (Political Science)

Alexandria Kennedy (Exercise Science)

Montse Rodriguez (Marketing)

Jessie Schroeder (Marketing)

Alanna Smith (Criminal Justice/Criminology)

Zion Smith (Kinesiology)

NaJ Watson (Sociology)

Gamyzhae Williams (Chemistry)