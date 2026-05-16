Police Report - 5/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Devin Marquis Conner, 33, Statesboro – Two counts aggravated assault, two counts cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, battery/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

Tyler Justice Frazier, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Jalesa Charlene Latties, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, two counts bench warrant/felony.

Stephanie Paige Lott, 33, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ashton Cole Marotta, 22, Orlando, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Tonisha Jermaya Taniece Bartley, 28, Pembroke – Simple battery/family violence.

Johnathan Lanier, 66, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting.

Randy Lamar Palmer, 62, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Hoke Jackson Skipper, 22, Statesboro – Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Zamyah Amari Holmes, 20, Douglasville – Tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 4-10)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and eight kittens.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog; seven adult cats and three kittens.

Adopted — Six adult dogs and one puppy; six adult cats and seven kittens.

Rescued — Three puppies; three adult cats.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Two adult cats.

Fees collected — $930.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 34 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy