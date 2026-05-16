Police Report - 5/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Devin Marquis Conner, 33, Statesboro – Two counts aggravated assault, two counts cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, battery/family violence, simple battery/family violence.
Tyler Justice Frazier, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.
Jalesa Charlene Latties, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, two counts bench warrant/felony.
Stephanie Paige Lott, 33, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Ashton Cole Marotta, 22, Orlando, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Tonisha Jermaya Taniece Bartley, 28, Pembroke – Simple battery/family violence.
Johnathan Lanier, 66, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting.
Randy Lamar Palmer, 62, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Hoke Jackson Skipper, 22, Statesboro – Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Zamyah Amari Holmes, 20, Douglasville – Tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(May 4-10)
Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and eight kittens.
City of Statesboro — One adult dog; seven adult cats and three kittens.
Adopted — Six adult dogs and one puppy; six adult cats and seven kittens.
Rescued — Three puppies; three adult cats.
Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Two adult cats.
Fees collected — $930.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 34 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 33 calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy