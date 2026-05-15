Police Report - 5/15/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Dennis Wesley Chapman, 50, Guyton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
George Allen Franklin, 60, Brooklet – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.
William Terrance Nobel, 58, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Keifatha Lewis Perkins, 36, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Tekoya Sanchez Shuemake, 43, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Jacob Earl Massey, 40, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Aijalon Tabias Williams, 22, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Mark Elliott Wilson, 28, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Donyah Rayquan Hardaway, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Pablo Morales, 20, Brooklet – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield when entering roadway.
Deon Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Jasmin Shanae Crawford, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Carrole Meghan Fail, 32, Springfield – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jerome Wallace, 66, Savannah – Wanted person from Chatham County.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Clinton Clayton Wilson, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 30 medical calls Tuesday; 28 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 33 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.
Effingham County – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy