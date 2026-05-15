Police Report - 5/15/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dennis Wesley Chapman, 50, Guyton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

George Allen Franklin, 60, Brooklet – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

William Terrance Nobel, 58, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keifatha Lewis Perkins, 36, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Tekoya Sanchez Shuemake, 43, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Jacob Earl Massey, 40, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Aijalon Tabias Williams, 22, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Mark Elliott Wilson, 28, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Donyah Rayquan Hardaway, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Pablo Morales, 20, Brooklet – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield when entering roadway.

Deon Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Jasmin Shanae Crawford, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Carrole Meghan Fail, 32, Springfield – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jerome Wallace, 66, Savannah – Wanted person from Chatham County.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Clinton Clayton Wilson, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 30 medical calls Tuesday; 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy