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Video highlights from the Statesboro Herald 2026 Player of the Week Awards Banquet
Awards Banquet 2026
Portal's Josh Coleman, center, is congratulated by Statesboro Herald sports reporter and videographer Josh Aubrey after being named the Boys Athlete of the Year during the Statesboro Herald’s Player of the Week Awards Banquet at Statesboro First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

2026 Statesboro Herald Player of the Week Awards Banquet

Bulloch County's top high school athletes were honored Thursday night at the Statesboro Herald's second annual Player of the Week Awards Banquet held in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Statesboro.
By: Jason Martin

Bulloch County's top high school athletes were honored Thursday night at the Statesboro Herald's second annual Player of the Week Awards Banquet held in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Each week, the Herald selects a boy and a girl from Portal High, Southeast Bulloch High, Statesboro High, Bulloch Academy or Trinity Christian as the Vision Source Professional Eye Care Prep Sports Spotlight Player of the Week. Athletes who earned the honor were invited to the event along with any family, coaches or others who wanted to attend.