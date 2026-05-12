Video highlights from the Statesboro Herald 2026 Player of the Week Awards Banquet

Bulloch County's top high school athletes were honored Thursday night at the Statesboro Herald's second annual Player of the Week Awards Banquet held in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Each week, the Herald selects a boy and a girl from Portal High, Southeast Bulloch High, Statesboro High, Bulloch Academy or Trinity Christian as the Vision Source Professional Eye Care Prep Sports Spotlight Player of the Week. Athletes who earned the honor were invited to the event along with any family, coaches or others who wanted to attend.