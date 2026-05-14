Excelsior EMC to hold 2026 annual meeting Friday at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex

Excelsior EMC’s 88th Annual Meeting of members will be held at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex in Statesboro on Friday, May 15.

A drive-through registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an in-person business meeting beginning at 1:10 p.m. in the main arena of the Agricultural Complex.

During registration, members will receive a gift and be included in a drawing for a chance to win one of ten $100 gift cards.

Additional highlights of the business meeting include the election of directors, presentation of employee service awards and door prizes for lucky members in attendance. Ice cream will be served to all attendees after adjournment of the meeting.

Excelsior EMC is an electrical distribution cooperative serving more than 25,836 consumers in parts of eight southeast Georgia counties across 3,551 miles of power lines. Counties served include Bulloch, Bryan, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall. Annual kilowatt hour (kWh) sales exceeded 634 million kWhs in 2025.

Excelsior EMC’s headquarters office is located in Metter, and a branch office is located in Statesboro. The Metter office will remain open from 8 AM to 5 PM while the Statesboro office will be closed the day of the Annual Meeting.