Statesboro PD IDs suspect in May 5 homicide

In a release last Friday, Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said a suspect in a May 5 shooting that left a Statesboro man dead and a woman now recovering from a gunshot was identified, but did not release the name.

Wednesday afternoon, Akins identified the suspect as 21-year-old Andrew White of Statesboro. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous” Akins wrote in the Wednesday release. “Do not attempt to approach or apprehend White yourself. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

The shooting incident occurred about 9 p.m. May 5 after large crowds had been gathering in the area of Azul restaurant on South Main St. in Statesboro during the afternoon and into the evening for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

“Detectives investigating the murder of Gregory Johnson Jr., 39, have made significant progress and a suspect has been identified,” Akins wrote in the release. “Warrants have been issued for this individual’s arrest and turned over to the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for service.”

Akins said the Marshals believe it is likely White has fled the area.

On May 5, Statesboro police were responding to a DUI-related crash one mile south on South Main St. when 911 calls reported two people were shot around 9 p.m. The Statesboro PD was joined by law enforcement from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Southern University Police and Georgia State Patrol.

Police said the victims of the shootings and the accident near Azul were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where Johnson later died.

Akins requested anyone with information about the incident or about the location of the suspect to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip at https://statesboropd.com/ using the “Submit a Tip” link.