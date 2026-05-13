Calendar514 2026

Today

ä MOVIE & Pizza Evening will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FIXING THE Boro Adoption Event will be held Friday, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Pet donations will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held May 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK BINDING Class will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 19 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held May 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet May 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä PRESENTATION by a Hearing Life of Statesboro representative will be held May 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Library Board Meeting will be held May 20 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held May 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held May 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet May 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be held May 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä WRITERS’ WORKSHOP will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held May 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held May 27 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Grave Cleaning 101,” will be held May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held May 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 28 at 5:45 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held May 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.