Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team advanced to the state playoffs once again and advanced to the Sweet-16 before finally being knocked out by Peach County.

The Jackets faced a lot of adversity this year but were able to overcome and one player who helped through it all was junior Rhett Morgan who came through with an on base percentage of .464 and a batting average of .329 with 22 RBs.

“Rhett Morgan is a competitor who demonstrates great leadership on the field,” said coach Brandon Peterson. “He is a talented player, but also a great teammate. No matter the situation, if you listen, you will always hear Rhett encouraging his teammates and trying to get the best out of himself and those around him.”

“We had many times throughout the year where we had to overcome adversity,” Morgan said. “We had some players leave the team and then some key injuries. I felt like we handled things very well by not letting it affect us and knowing that what we had was still enough to make a run in the season. One of the biggest things for me this year was having to learn how to be a more vocal leader instead of my normal leading by example.

“I also worked on making sure no ball got by me behind the plate. I wanted the pitchers to know that even if they didn’t make their best pitch that I was still there to help them out. I am really looking forward to next year with my guys. Losing only one senior means that we have a lot of experience returning this next season and I think we can make a huge run next year.”