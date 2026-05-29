AAA Survey: Inflation, higher gas prices are affecting summer travel plans for Georgians

Even as higher gas prices and inflation continue to influence trip planning, a new AAA survey shows 53% of Georgians plan to take a summer vacation.

The findings show travel remains a priority for many households, while higher costs are causing travelers to adjust how they plan and take trips.

“People still want to take a summer trip. What’s changing is how they make it work,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “We’re seeing more flexibility, more planning, and a stronger focus on getting value for their budget.”

Higher fuel prices resulting from the Iran war and other inflationary pressures are making most forms of travel costlier as people form their plans.

The U.S. Travel Association expects annual travel spending to grow by a modest 1% this year, powered largely by domestic leisure travel despite the FIFA World Cup giving soccer fans from other countries a reason to visit the U.S. Airfares have climbed around the world along with the price of jet fuel as the war constrains global oil supplies.

Despite elevated prices, industry forecasts suggest Georgians and Americans still want to get away, even if it means replacing long trips with long weekends, choosing destinations closer to home and finding ways to cut costs by cooking meals or using buses and trains instead of driving.

Travelers adjust plans

Even with higher costs, many residents are finding ways to stay on track with their summer plans. Georgians say they are making the following changes to offset rising fuel prices:

15% are rethinking whether to drive or fly

19% plan fewer road trips

23% are choosing destinations closer to home

25% are budgeting more for fuel and cutting back on extras

32% say gas prices have not affected their plans

Air travel reflects a similar trend. While some Georgians are reducing flights or choosing closer destinations, more than two in five (42%) report no change to their air travel plans.

Planning ahead gains importance

As costs fluctuate, travelers are placing more emphasis on timing and predictability.

26% are booking earlier to lock in pricing

24% are choosing destinations where travel costs are more predictable

17% are opting for an all-inclusive resort where cost is covered upfront

AAA is recommending the following strategies to help manage costs this season:

Book early to secure pricing and availability

Stay flexible with travel dates and destinations

Consider closer-to-home trips to reduce transportation costs

Bundle lodging and transportation when possible

Travel during off-peak days for better rates

Set a budget and plan spending in advance

The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among 400 Georgia residents from April 17–26. Results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9 percentage points and are weighted by age and gender to represent the state’s adult population.