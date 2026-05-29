Police Report - 5/30/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Macklin Carlisle, 24, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property second degree, four counts cruelty to children first degree/deprivation of sustenance.

Derrick Andre McDaniel, 39, Savannah – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Jabarri Dantevise Nunnally, 19, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, contributing to delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, two counts theft by receiving stolen property/felony, loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Julian Purnell Peters, 27, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

James Robert Pullam, 39, Statesboro – Three counts theft by taking/felony.

Ashad Pierre Stewart, 23, Savannah – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects, possession, sale, or purchase of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

David Manning Carter, 42, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Kevin Lamont Dailey, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence.

Xavier Perry Evans, 34, Hephzibah – Kidnapping, three counts arson first degree.

Myron Rashawn Gaines, 49, Hinesville – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver to exercise due care.

Theo Lanier, 56, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Austin Tyler Lee, 27, Brooklet – Terroristic threats and acts.

Skyler O’Neil Lester Reese, 35, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Earl Morgan, 60, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Sharonda Antionnie Thomas, 47, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Tevin Lacedric Thomas, 29, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Troy Lee Wilkerson, 51, Statesboro – Two counts criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Blistz Markee, 48, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/felony.

Brooklet Police Department

Juan Carlos Martinez-Perez, 41, Statesboro – Two counts open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, public drunkenness.

Gabino Wenceslao-Perez, 54, Statesboro – Three counts open container of alcohol in motor vehicle

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 18-24)

Rural county intake — Three adult dogs and one puppy; five adult cats and 11 kittens.

City of Statesboro — Nine adult dogs; two adult cats and two kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs; one adult cat and two kittens.

Reclaimed — Six adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $790.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call and eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 24 calls Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy