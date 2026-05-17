Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal boys can add another state runner up trophy to their case as the boy’s track and field team placed second at the state meet this weekend.

The Panthers had three individual state champions, including senior Cannon Thompson, who set the school record on his way to gold in the 800-meter run and also helped the 4x400 meter relay team to a second-place finish.

“If an athlete wants to know how to become a state champion, ask Cannon Thompson,” said coach Cliff Hubbbard. “With diligent effort, hyper-focused determination, and a strong desire to never finish second, Cannon accomplished his goal of becoming an 800-meter state champ with a time of 2:00.42.

“As the favorite to win the 800 meters, Cannon never became complacent but continued to work hard to be the best. He worked throughout the summer and into the fall’s cross-country season to become an even better runner and the results showed with a state title and more school records.”

“This season, I think I really grew into myself as a runner,” Thompson said. “I solidified my position as a 400/800 guy and learned a lot about both events as the season progressed. Ultimately, I was able to approach the state meet with confidence.

“The season showed me I was capable of winning before I ever stepped on the track, and I think that mindset is key to the success I had. This confidence would not have been as strong without my amazing coaches encouraging me with every step and the hard work I had to put in. Track has taught me so many life lessons and I am excited to apply this same drive to succeed in all of my college endeavors.”