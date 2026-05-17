Bulloch Rec youths light up the track at state meet

Young athletes representing the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department delivered an outstanding performance at the Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Track Meet held Saturday, May 9, in Carrollton.

The road to the state competition began at the local qualifying meet held March 14 at Statesboro High School, where athletes placing in the top two spots of each event earned the opportunity to advance to the district competition in Waynesboro on April 18. From there, qualifying competitors moved on to represent the community at the state level against some of the top youth track and field athletes from across Georgia.

Bulloch County athletes brought home several state titles, top finishes, and personal achievements during the meet.

Levi Mays was crowned GRPA State Champion in the 9–10 Shot Put competition.

De’Anslee Baldwin earned a GRPA State Championship in Standing Long Jump and also placed 4th in the 400 Meter race.

Noah Mays captured a GRPA State Championship in Standing Long Jump and placed 5th in the 100 Meter race.

Kay Williams finished as State Runner-Up in Softball Throw.

William Nickles earned 2nd Place in the 1600 Meter race and 7th Place in the 400 Meter race.

Sullivan James placed 6th in both the 1600 Meter and 800 Meter races.

Holt James recorded strong finishes with 8th Place in the 1600 Meter, 9th Place in the

800 Meter, and 9th Place in Running Long Jump.

“Our athletes arrived, competed, and crushed it at the GRPA State Track meet in Carrollton! They not only showed up, but they truly showed out! These athletes represented our department and Bulloch County with pride. Congrats to each of you!” says, Dadrian Cosby, Recreation Director.

The department congratulates all athletes, coaches, volunteers, and families for their dedication and hard work throughout the season. Their success reflects the commitment, sportsmanship, and determination that continue to make the local recreation athletics program a source of pride for the community.