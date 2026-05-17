Masons honor Register native James Tucker

A native of Register, James Tucker was presented his 55-year Masonic Pin and Certificate from the Grand Lodge of Florida last month at his residence, in Hollywood, Fla.

The pin and certificate were presented to Tucker by WB Patrick Sweet, who is District Deputy to the Grand Master of the State of Georgia.

The 96-year-old Tucker was an active member of Masonic lodges in Statesboro and Metter before retiring to Hollywood. His wife and children, as well as his grandchildren, were present to see Tucker reach this monumental milestone in his Masonic Journey.