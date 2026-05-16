Southeast Bulloch's Renee Rogers honored with Teacher Hero Award

A Bulloch County educator recently received a Teacher Hero Award and a cash prize from a leading school safety and technology company during Teacher Appreciation Month.

On May 5, Brent Coleman, owner and founder of Grace Ed Technologies, presented Renee Rogers with his company's Teacher Hero Award and a check for $526. The presentation took place at Southeast Bulloch High School with school and district leaders in attendance, according to a release from the school district.

"The Teacher Hero Award reflects one of Grace Ed Technologies' core values: giving back," Coleman said. “It is a privilege to honor teachers each year who make such a positive difference in their students’ lives and communities. This is truly the most rewarding work we do each year.”

Rogers is the work-based learning coordinator at Southeast Bulloch High School, and she also serves as the chairperson for the school's Career Technology & Agricultural Education Department. She has been an educator for 21 years, 11 of those in Bulloch County, and seven with her current school.

Bulloch County Schools' Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement Teresa Phillips and Julie Mizell, Ed.D., principal of Southeast Bulloch High School, nominated Rogers for the award, which included an online form and a required 200–300-word essay explaining why Rogers is worthy of the award.

"Renee's spirit of resilience truly defines her heroism," they wrote in her nomination. "Despite navigating a personal battle with breast cancer and supporting her husband, Matt, through a long-term COVID illness and subsequent lung transplant – and his recent passing – she has remained a steady light for her school community.

“Known affectionately as the Career Technical & Agricultural Education Department's Mom, she serves as an anchor for her team, mentoring new educators and fostering the professional growth of her colleagues with the same unwavering commitment she shows her students."

Pictured, left to right, Julie Mizell, Ed.D., Renee Rogers, Karla Wiley (SEBHS Assistant Principal), and Brent Coleman.

Grace Ed Technologies, which provides Bulloch County Schools with its Centegix crisis alert and employee badge system, asks school districts to nominate one teacher who exemplifies the qualities of a true teacher hero: outstanding dedication, character, effort, and impact, and who positively influences students, colleagues and the community. It is the eighth year that the company has honored teacher heroes throughout the Southeast.

Rogers previously served in Bryan and Evans Counties, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2008. She is a graduate of East Georgia College, where she received an associate’s degree. She also obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in Adult and Career Education from Valdosta State University. Her peers at Southeast Bulloch selected her as the school's Teacher of the Year for 2025-2026, which qualified her to compete for the Bulloch County title, where she was named second runner-up out of 15 candidates.

Phillips and Mizell shared that Rogers is more than a teacher – she is an “empowering force.”

"Even while facing profound personal challenges, she consistently exceeds expectations to guarantee success for both her students and her peers. She perfectly embodies Grace Ed Technologies' core value of giving back to her community daily, proving that a real hero inspires others even in their darkest moments."