Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy golf team advanced to the state playoffs and were once again led by upcoming senior Grant Odom. Odom won the Bulloch County championship and was low medalist in the region and has already committed to attend Georgia Tech on a golf scholarship for 2027.

“Grant had a very good junior year,” said coach Mark Lefebvre. “He won both the county and region championships. He is a super hard worker, and a great teammate. He was very excited that our team shot their best score of the year at state. Grant always has a plan to achieve the goals he has set for his game.”

“I felt like the school season went pretty well,” Odom said. “I played better towards the end of the year with a good first place finish at region. I also managed to get all-state which was nice. Our team played better towards the end of the year as well which was fun.

“Some things I worked on this year were just staying patient and making the most out of rounds, even when I didn’t have my best stuff. I am super excited to be committed to Georgia Tech. I am ready for the challenge and look forward to playing for Coach Hybl and Coach Stanton. The rich history of Georgia Tech golf is really cool and inspiring and I just hope to add my name and play my part in it.”