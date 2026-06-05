Bulloch Health Department to host WIC Farmers Market

The Georgia Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will host a series of farmers’ markets in Statesboro and across the Southeast Health District in the coming weeks, providing eligible WIC participants with access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at no cost.

Through the Georgia WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), eligible participants can receive benefits valued at $30 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from participating local farmers while supplies last. Benefits are issued once per year on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants are invited to visit the WIC Farmers Market at the Bulloch County Health Department on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Bulloch County Health Department is located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro.

“The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program helps connect families with nutritious, fresh produce while also supporting local agriculture throughout our communities,” said Jeremy Johnson, Nutrition Services Director for the Southeast Health District. “We encourage all eligible WIC participants to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Any Georgia WIC participant may attend a WIC Farmers Market regardless of county of residence. Participants will need to bring their eWIC card to access benefits and stretch their food dollars while supporting local farmers and healthy eating habits.

For additional information about the Georgia WIC Program, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.dph.ga.gov/WIC. For additional dates of WIC Farmers Markets throughout the Southeast Health District, please visit https://www.sehdph.org/.