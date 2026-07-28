Letters to the Editor

Delay in ceremony for citizenship unfair

Editor:

I hope this letter will help raise awareness about an issue affecting many legal permanent residents in Georgia who have completed the United States citizenship process but continue to face extraordinary delays in being sworn in as American citizens.

My daughter-in-law took and passed her citizenship test more than a year ago. She completed every requirement, demonstrated her knowledge of our nation's history and government, and proudly looked forward to taking the Oath of Allegiance. Yet now, more than 12 months later, she still has no information regarding when her swearing-in ceremony will occur.

For many of us, citizenship is more than paperwork. It is the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and commitment to the ideals of the United States. Those who have earned the privilege of citizenship should not be left in limbo indefinitely, wondering when they will finally be welcomed as full participants in the nation they already call home.

My daughter-in-law is not alone. Through conversations with others, I have learned that many applicants in Georgia are experiencing similar delays. Families are left frustrated, confused and without answers.

As someone who serves and educates members of my community every day, I have witnessed firsthand the sacrifices families make to build a life in this country.

Today, I write not only as an educator and community member, but also as a deputy coroner in Bulloch County and as a licensed funeral director at one of our local funeral homes.

My husband served the community in law enforcement for 32 years before retiring. We are proud to serve our community and our country at all levels and at all times. We are both concerned about the growing issue affecting the lawful permanent residents and military families who face these lengthy and unexplained delays in the citizenship process.

I find this unacceptable.

My daughter-in-law successfully passed her United States citizenship interview and examination more than a year ago. She fulfilled every requirement asked of her, followed the law, studied diligently and demonstrated her commitment to becoming an American citizen.

Yet, despite doing everything correctly, she still waits for the final step — being sworn in as a citizen of the country she already calls home.

The legal path to American citizenship is neither simple nor quick. It requires years of lawful residency, extensive documentation, filing fees, background checks, interviews and demonstrated understanding of our nation's history and government. Those who pursue this process legally are not asking for shortcuts. They are honoring the rule of law, respecting the process and placing their trust in the institutions that define our democracy.

What makes this delay even more difficult for our family is that her husband, my son, proudly serves this nation as an active-duty Army soldier. He has dedicated his life and career to defending this country, while his wife has faithfully endured the sacrifices military spouses know all too well: long deployments, missed holidays, family separation and the uncertainty that comes with military life. Together, they have built their future around service, sacrifice and commitment to the United States.

Service to this country does not belong solely to the individual in uniform. It is also carried by spouses and families who quietly support those sacrifices every day. Our leaders and communities should recognize that these delays impact not only paperwork timelines, but also morale, trust and the sense of belonging that strengthens families and communities alike. If we truly value legal immigration, service and commitment to this country, then we must also value a system that responds with transparency, efficiency and fairness.

The oath ceremony is not merely a formality; it is the moment when a person's dream of becoming an American citizen finally becomes a reality. Delaying that moment without explanation leaves families waiting for a promise already earned.

Our nation speaks about the value of legal immigration and the importance of following the lawful path to citizenship. My daughter-in-law is one of those individuals. More than a year after completing her citizenship test, she still does not have any indication of when she will be sworn in. This is not simply an administrative delay; it is a delay in recognizing her full membership in the country she has chosen to call home.

I am deeply frustrated by what appears to be a lack of urgency regarding the final step in the citizenship process for legal immigrants who have followed every rule, completed every requirement and demonstrated their commitment to becoming Americans.

I hope this conversation encourages greater awareness and advocacy from you and a party that has championed this path to citizenship. After all, if the United States government called my son up to deploy for this war in Iran, he would go, and she would serve her time along with him.

Michelle Rupar-Smith

Statesboro

Cawana corner is dangerous for cyclists

Editor:

I recently moved into Bulloch last October. My wife and I have found Statesboro a wonderful place to live. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease nine years ago and have found regular bicycling to be of great benefit.

There is one issue I hope you might all give some attention to and that is at the corner of Cawana and S&S Railroad. This is an optional three-way stop. Several times, I have almost been hit by cars turning the corner or ignoring the stop signs and running straight through the area. I believe if this optional condition was changed to full stop, the endangerment to those walking or riding on the trail would be minimized. After all, a car enjoys an unfair advantage in a confrontation with a bicycle or a walker on foot.

Please look into this situation.

John F. Herdina

Statesboro