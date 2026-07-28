Feed the Boro serves its four millionth meal Saturday

Feed the Boro hit the four million meals mark during its monthly food drop at Statesboro High School — less than one year after distributing its three millionth meal — on Saturday, July 25.

"This milestone belongs to our entire community," said Don Poe, chair of Feed the Boro.

The organization is supported by Food Lion Feeds and The Islands, in partnership with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Saturday's food drop provided groceries to approximately 1,000 families and was sponsored by Shuman Farms.

For those interested in volunteering, donating or becoming a sponsor, more information is available here.