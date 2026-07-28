Like father, like son

Dr. Justin Lane, DDS, will join his father's practice — Lane Dentistry — on Monday, Aug. 17, fulfilling a dream for both of them.

"Having my son join the practice is one of the proudest moments of my life," said Dr. Ricky Lane, DDS, MAGD, who has been practicing dentistry in Statesboro since 1992. "I never encouraged any of my three boys to become dentists. I wanted each of them to find their own path. The fact that my youngest chose this profession on his own makes it even more meaningful."

Lane Dentistry will hold a meet and greet for the community to meet Justin Lane on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 5–7 p.m.

A 2015 Bulloch Academy graduate, Justin Lane earned his bachelor's from the University of Georgia, graduated from the Dental College of Georgia and recently completed his general practice residency at the Dental College.

"Joining my dad in practice is something I've been working toward since graduating high school 11 years ago," Justin Lane said. "Growing up, we spent countless hours working together on the farm, and I always enjoyed being by his side. Now I have the opportunity to work alongside him in a profession we're both passionate about — so much so that it hardly feels like a job."

A native of Swainsboro, Ricky Lane said he decided to become a dentist when he was in the ninth grade. Now he looks forward to a professional future working side-by-side with his son.

"It's a tremendous blessing to work alongside someone who shares my commitment to treating every patient with compassion, honesty and excellence," he said. "I'm excited not only for the future of our practice, but for the opportunity to share this journey as father and son."

Starting his career after finishing his residency, Justin Lane looks forward to fishing, rooting for the Bulldogs and even finding a few new hobbies.

"It's a surreal feeling knowing the formal education is over, even though the learning will never stop," he said. "I am incredibly grateful that the Lord has blessed me with the opportunity, knowledge and skills to reach this point, and I'm humbled to return home to serve the community that helped shape me."