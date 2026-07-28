Gas prices continue to rise across Georgia, nation

Georgia drivers are paying more at the pump this week as rising crude oil prices continue to drive gasoline costs higher amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

"What drivers pay at the pump is still closely tied to crude oil prices," said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. "As uncertainty in global energy markets persists, drivers should be prepared for continued price fluctuations and the possibility of higher pump prices in the weeks ahead."

➤ Compared to recent benchmarks (from AAA)

▲ 15 cents higher than last week

▲ 31 cents higher than last month

▲ $1.01 higher than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, the cost is approximately $58.80.

National gas prices continue climb, average up 12 cents

Gas prices are climbing nationwide as ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East continues to pressure global oil markets. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $4.11 this week, with most states now averaging $4 or more per gallon. According to AAA, higher crude oil prices are driving the increase, with concerns around the Strait of Hormuz and regional instability pushing oil into the $90-per-barrel range and raising the potential for additional increases through the remainder of the summer.

➤ Electric

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

➤ Regional prices

In Bulloch County, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon for Parker's PumpPal customers to over $3.95 per gallon at other stations.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Brunswick ($3.97), Atlanta ($3.95), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.94).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($3.83), Rome ($3.79), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.76).

Updated gas prices

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.