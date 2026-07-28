GBI arrests former Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office chief investigator

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Monday the former chief investigator for the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Andrae Wright, 44, of Statesboro is charged with misuse of a license plate reader system, stalking, computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath of office.

An investigator with the Ogeechee DA’s office for several years, Wright was named chief investigator in January 2025. He was serving in that position at the time of the offense, the GBI said.

The DA's office indicated Wright left his position July 9 and released the following statement about Wright's arrest: "Since becoming aware of the allegations, our office has fully cooperated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and will continue to do so as requested."

According to a release from the GBI, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office requested on July 9 for the GBI to investigate allegations following an internal audit of the Flock Safety System. Flock uses a system of cameras that read license plates digitally and capture images of vehicles.

Wright was a former employee of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and still had access to their Flock Safety System account, the release stated. Preliminary information indicates that Wright accessed the Flock Safety System more than 60 times between June 15, 2026, and July 5, 2026, for non-law enforcement purposes.

Wright was booked into the Bulloch County Jail Monday.

A Statesboro High and Georgia Southern University graduate, Wright was named Investigator of the Year in 2024 with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office after he assisted with the successful prosecution of a triple homicide, the release stated.

In a release announcing his appointment as chief investigator, the DA’s office gave the following information about Wright’s work history in law enforcement:

Over the course of his career, he served in a variety of roles, including detention officer in the Sheriff's Jail Division, corrections officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Sheriff’s Road Patrol deputy, and founding member of the Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit. Additionally, Wright served as a supervisor in the Civil/Warrants Division, criminal investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and District security officer in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service.

The GBI release said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is requested to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for review and prosecution.