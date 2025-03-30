Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Katlyn Sullivan has been blazing a trail at Statesboro High.

The senior rifle team member is continuing to gain stature in Olympic qualifying and has won two gold medals in Smallbore and Air Rifle disciplines. March 15th she was able to defend her GHSA state championship, as she has now won back-to-back riflery individual state champion titles, as well.

“Katlyn has really matured and taken on a lot more of a leadership role with our younger kids this year,” said coach Col. Eric Heffner. “She had an average of 297 for the season out of 300 points, which is phenomenal.

“At the state championship I never had a doubt she would win, and to be honest it wasn’t even close. I’m sure she will continue to improve and thrive at Nebraska this fall.”

Katlyn recently signed to continue her shooting career at Nebraska and feels she is continuing to improve.

“This year I kind of took the approach that I wasn’t really going up against anyone, but just trying to be the best I can be,” Sullivan said. “I was up a little as far as my points go this year but I just tried to improve as much as I could this year.

“I won’t be doing air rifle again so I just tried to have a little fun with that and it was a lot of fun at the state this year. I am very excited about moving on and trying to compete on the collegiate level.”