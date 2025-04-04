iGot soars past $1 million for OTC

Ogeechee Technical College launched its 2025 “I Give to Ogeechee Tech” (iGot) fundraising campaign with kickoff events on Feb. 18 in Evans County, Feb. 25 in Screven County and March 18 in Bulloch County. Thursday evening, the annual iGot campaign concluded with the “We Are OTC” celebration at the Market at Visit Statesboro.

At the celebration, it was announced the campaign raised a record-breaking $1,070,855

Each year, money raised through iGot funds critical needs, including scholarships, emergency student aid, the adult literacy program, GED testing scholarships, classroom and lab equipment, and campus expansion.

"The overwhelming generosity shown during this year’s iGot campaign is a testament to the strength of the OTC community," said Larry Mays, VP for College Advancement at OTC. "Through the support of our longtime and new donors, we continue to expand opportunities for our students and strengthen the programs that shape tomorrow’s workforce. This record-breaking year for iGot demonstrates the powerful impact we can achieve when we come together for a common mission."

“A big thank you to our community for trusting in OTC to deliver on our mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Mays. “We take pride in seeing our graduates stay, work, and contribute to the local economy, strengthening the very communities that have supported them.”

Now in its second year, the We Are OTC Celebration was created to recognize and appreciate the partnership between OTC and the community in addressing local workforce needs. This year’s event was held at The Market at Visit Statesboro at 6:30 p.m., with OTC faculty, staff, alumni, local and foundation board members, and community partners in attendance.

To contribute to the 2025 iGot Campaign, visit www.giveotc.com.

Ogeechee Tech Human Resources Director Desire' Alexander shows off the free OTC t-shirts to college librarian Chuck Davis. - photo by Jason Martin

