The All Fired Up! exhibition now open through Saturday at Roxie Remley Center

Ceramics, jewelry, paintings and other fine art make wonderful Mother’s Day presents and the All Fired Up! Holiday Exhibition and Sale may have what you need for that special gift.

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts (31 East Vine St.) has been turned into an art paradise through Saturday as the Averitt Center Visual Arts Department and Georgia Southern University’s Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art (BFSDoA) team up to provide GSU art students with the opportunity to showcase and sell their artwork.

Other local and area artists also will display their wares during the event. Doors are open to the public on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts is the location for the Averitt Center’s Visual Arts program and home to the bi-annual event that provides both GSU and Averitt art students a unique opportunity to network with the community and understand the business aspect of selling visual art.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with some of the artists who volunteer their time to assist during the sale, view unique pieces and bring home artwork created by award-winning professionals, talented college students, Roxie Remley & Averitt Center instructors, and more!

Averitt Center visual art students, GSU's Student Made and Jewelry Guild, professional artists and professors are participating in the event, along with Statesboro Regional Art Association members, local painters and photographers and Roxie Remley studio artists.