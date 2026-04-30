Defensive coordinator Mike Mutz looking to get Georgia Southern defense back on track

With spring practice done, GSEagles.com caught up with defensive coordinator Mike Mutz:

Q: How would you describe your defense and your philosophy as a coordinator?

MM: Structurally, everything we do is rooted in a 3-4 defense. That goes back years for me, even to my first time here, and it's evolved over time. A lot of it traces back to the mid-90s Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dom Capers and Dick LeBeau system. Back then, offenses used a lot of two-back sets, so that's where it started. Now, you hardly see that. Most teams are in spread looks, so we've adapted to be more nickel-based. Like anything, it evolves every year with tweaks and new ideas, but that's the foundation.

Philosophically, it starts with our standard of performance. We want to be the hardest-playing unit on the field with relentless effort. Football is a lot like life. There's always adversity, and you've got to be unbreakable. Whether the ball is on the one-yard line, the weather is extreme, or things aren't going your way, you've got to play with energy and enthusiasm.

From a schematic standpoint, college football is different because of the variety of offenses. One week you might see option football, the next week a pro-style system, and then a fast-paced spread attack. So you have to be adaptable. But at the end of the day, it always comes down to two things: stopping the run and creating takeaways. If you can do those consistently, you're going to win most of your games.

Q: What were your goals for the spring, and do you feel like you met them?

MM: I wouldn't say I had specific, concrete goals as much as I had objectives. First, it was about getting the coaching staff aligned. Some of these guys have worked with me before, but it was important to get everyone on the same page and build chemistry.

Defensively, we wanted to establish our standard of performance and install the core of the system. We also wanted to build chemistry within each unit and across the defense, along with confidence. You want players to go out there expecting to succeed.

Q: Let's start with the defensive line.

MM: It's a very deep group, and I think it has a chance to be the strength of our defense. They picked up the scheme well, and we've got a good mix of size, strength, and athleticism. Kebba Secka had a really strong spring. If you include the outside linebackers with that group, Anthony Bynum, Caleb Moore, and Eli Anders all did some good things.

Even the younger guys like Nigel Eldridge Jr., Caleb Ellis, and Jeremiah Ticket showed flashes. O'Marion Brown came in midyear and made an impact too. If you're strong up front, you've got a chance to be a really good defense, and I think we're in a good position there.

Q: What about the linebackers?

MM: There are some new faces there with Rashon Myles Jr. and Diego Aviles. Jacob Hammonds and CJ Allen Jr. both had good springs as well. They're learning a new system, so I like to say it's like going from speaking French to Italian. There are similarities, but it's still different.

Brandon Tyson was out, but we know what he can do and we're excited to get him back. Braxtin McLester showed flashes and has a lot of potential with his size and athleticism. We'll also get a better look at some younger guys like Xavier Brown when they're fully in the mix.

Q: How about the corners and nickels?

MM: Two key guys, Tracy Hill Jr. and Chance Gamble, didn't go through spring, but they were outstanding in terms of leadership and presence. I'm excited to get them back on the field. We cross-train our defensive backs, so they learn multiple positions. Among the newcomers, Aidan McCowan and Noah Mangham stood out, and Fabo Chaney came on strong late.

Carlo Thompson had a really good spring, especially at nickel. Right now, we're mixing and matching to figure out the best combination, and that's something that will become clearer when everyone is healthy and we're in full 11-on-11 situations.

Q: What about the safeties?

MM: We had some new faces there too. Aaron Sears and Jakyri Jones both stood out and brought experience from previous stops. Jaylen Bentley had a really good spring and showed a lot of growth. Like the other positions, we moved guys around to see where they fit best. There's still development needed, but I like the direction that group is heading.

Q: Finally, how excited are you to be back, and what changes have you seen since your last time here?

MM: It's been incredible to see the level of commitment. Not that it wasn't there before, but everything has grown. The resources, the facilities, the way players are taken care of, especially from a nutrition standpoint, it's all on another level now.

When I first got back and walked into Paulson Stadium, it was a surreal feeling. In this profession, you rarely get the chance to return to a place you've coached before, so I didn't take that for granted. The spring game was special too. I got to see former players from 10 or 12 years ago, which meant a lot.

This is one of the most special programs in the country. There's a strong tradition, a high standard, and an expectation to win championships. Not every place has that, but this one does. That's what makes it such a great place to coach.