Police Report - 6/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kai Emanuem Porter, 44, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Gene Baird Worley, 54, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Statesboro Police Department

Demetrius D’Angelo Bertrand, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Darnell Dwayne Gesham, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign

Jasmine Nichole Harlie, 32, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting, bench warrant/felony.

Marquita Jamesha Lynne Roberts, 26, Statesboro – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Christopher Jwan Stephens, 31, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Tawona Lakeshae Wigfall, 49, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession, purchase sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

James Berrien Donaldson, 66, Metter – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Marco Colorado Lopez, 32, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 1-7)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and seven kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and three puppies; five adult cats and nine kittens.

Rescued — One adult cat and six kittens.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Two kittens.

Fees collected — $886.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 51 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy