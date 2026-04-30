Southeast Bulloch girls capture Area-2 golf crown

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets hosted the Area-2 Class AAA golf tournament Tuesday at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course.

The Lady Jackets took the area team title as well as the individual medalists as Chloe Cochran and Haley Mammett tied with rounds of 90. The Jacket boys were led by Jamey Parramore’s 81 and placed third, which was good enough to earn them a spot in the state, as well.

“I felt the girls battled elements with hard dry conditions and a lot of wind out there today," said coach Nick Cochran. “We had a goal to try and shoot around 170 but ended up shooting 180, which today was definitely good enough to win. Our key is balance on this team as all the girls can shoot in the 80s or 90s and that always gives us a chance.”

Cochran also felt the team benefitted from participating in the Blue Devil Classic this past weekend at the Georgia Southern course, a tournament where they placed second, despite missing a couple of golfers.

“We were missing two of our girls but helped the ones who came for sure,” Cochran said. "I tried to make sure to schedule state after we had a chance to play out here because of that. The weather conditions were a little better this weekend and pin placements were a little easier, but I was happy to get that chance against a really good field.”

Next up for the Jackets will be the Class AAA state championhips May 18-19 in LaGrange at the Highland Country Club.

“Based on our scores and average, we're definitely right there in the mix,” Cochran said “We finished fourth in state last year at the same course. We went to a tournament earlier this year to help prepare for this in LaGrange and won the tournament. The course is a lot longer than what we are used to, so in leading up to state when we go to Forest Heights or Georgia Southern, we are going to try and play from farther back tees to get us ready.”

For the Jacket boys, they are heading to state for the second-straight year, which is an exciting thing for coach Manny Carrillo.

“It wasn’t our ultimate goal but we are proud of the guys for getting back to the state,” Carrillo said. “This group has worked extremely hard all season and continues to put themselves in position to compete at a high level. It means a lot especially to our seniors to have more time together as a team and they are excited about getting another chance to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish.”