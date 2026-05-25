Police Report - 5/26/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office —Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Four calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one rescue call and 34 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 43 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 29 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Language Line – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — 10 calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy