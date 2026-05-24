Optim Medical Center-Tattnall earns highest patient rating

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall has earned a 5-star Patient Recommendation rating from Medicare Care Compare, the only community hospital within a 100-mile radius to receive that distinction.

Medicare Care Compare, a free public tool maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, gathers patient feedback through the national HCAHPS survey and publishes star ratings based on whether patients would recommend a hospital to those they know.

A 5-star rating represents the highest level of patient recommendation.

"This recognition belongs to every person on our team who shows up for our patients every single day," said Lora Duncan, System Chief Nursing and Clinical Operations Officer. "When patients say they would send their family here, that tells us everything. We work hard to earn that trust, and we do not take it for granted."

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall is a physician-owned specialty hospital in Reidsville where board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeons lead programs in orthopedics, neurosurgery (neck and spine), interventional pain management, and ENT services.

The hospital also maintains an emergency department and operates rural health clinics extending care throughout the surrounding region.