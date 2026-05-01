OTC announces Jimmy & Mary Nell Cartee Scholarship

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation announces the establishment of the Jimmy & Mary Nell Cartee Endowed Scholarship. The gift will be used to provide one academic scholarship each year for Ogeechee Tech students pursuing a degree in Agribusiness or a related field of study.

“Our parents built their life around agriculture, hard work, and a deep commitment to family,” said Jamey Cartee. “From farming the land to growing something that would serve the community for generations, they believed in creating opportunities for others. This scholarship is a way for our family to honor their legacy and help students pursue their own future in agriculture, just as they would have wanted.”

Jimmy and Mary Nell Cartee were high school sweethearts who grew up on family farms less than a mile apart. Shortly after graduating, they married and began their life together as Jimmy served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany and where their first child was born. Upon returning home, the couple built a life rooted in agriculture, with Jimmy leading farming operations and Mary Nell managing the business side of the enterprise.

Together, they grew their family farm into one of the largest farming operations in Bulloch County, demonstrating a shared commitment to hard work, innovation, and perseverance. In later years, they expanded their vision by transforming part of their land into an 18-hole golf course and residential community known as Meadow Lakes, now home to Georgia Southern University’s golf course.

Whether growing crops or cultivating new opportunities, agriculture remained at the heart of everything they did.

“Jimmy and Mary Nell Cartee’s story is one of vision, resilience, and enduring partnership,” said Larry Mays, vice president for College Advancement at Ogeechee Tech. “We are incredibly grateful to the Cartee family for supporting OTC students in a way that honors their legacy of agricultural leadership in our region.”

The scholarship, established by their four children, Terri Bland, Caleb Cartee, Jamey Cartee and Al Cartee, will support students pursuing careers in agriculture, ensuring that the Cartee family’s impact continues for generations to come.

Agriculture remains Georgia’s leading industry, generating nearly $100 billion in annual economic impact. Agricultural production accounts for roughly 4–5% of the state’s GDP, however, the broader influence of agriculture, including processing and related industries, represents a significantly larger share of Georgia’s overall economy.

For more information on the scholarship or the Agribusiness program at Ogeechee Technical College, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu.