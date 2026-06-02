Free books available for children

The Bulloch County Literacy Council and Bulloch County Schools will host a series of Book Bus stops this summer to encourage reading and provide free books for children.

According to a release from the school district, all children are welcome to hop on the bus to select books to take home and keep. Bulloch Solutions, a community literacy partner, will provide free popsicles to children at certain stops.

If you miss the Book Bus stops, consider visiting one of our community's more than 50 reading nooks, where children may also select books to keep. Find the Book Bus schedule, reading nook locations and more at bullochschools.org/read.

The Bulloch County Literacy Council is a collaborative group of educators, representatives from literacy organizations, business and civic organization leaders and community volunteers. Its purpose is to sustain a community collaborative that works to increase Kindergarten readiness for students from birth through pre-kindergarten and to support the improvement of literacy levels for all children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Literacy Council's Bulloch READ initiative does the following:

Reading: Encourages the creation of reading nooks.

Environment: Encourage a literacy-rich environment.

Access: Increase access to book and reading resources.

Development: Increase early brain development.