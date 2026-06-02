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Pets line up for mobile rabies clinic
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Veterinarian Steve Healy give Benny a rabies shot as he and owner Dustin Franks make their way to the head of the line during the University of Georgia Extension Service mobile rabies clinic for area pets on Saturday, May 30, 2026. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The University of Georgia Extension Service sponsored a rabies clinic for area pets Saturday, May 30, at five locations across Bulloch County. The event benefitted Bulloch 4-H and FFA chapters at Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal high schools. According to Bulloch County's Dr. Steve Healy, who administered the rabies vaccinations: "While rare, the deadly rabies virus is still a problem in Georgia. Vaccinating your pet for rabies can protect your pet as well as your family."