Pets line up for mobile rabies clinic

The University of Georgia Extension Service sponsored a rabies clinic for area pets Saturday, May 30, at five locations across Bulloch County. The event benefitted Bulloch 4-H and FFA chapters at Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal high schools. According to Bulloch County's Dr. Steve Healy, who administered the rabies vaccinations: "While rare, the deadly rabies virus is still a problem in Georgia. Vaccinating your pet for rabies can protect your pet as well as your family."