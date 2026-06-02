Georgia Ports see 8.5% rise in frozen poultry exports

Frozen poultry exports through the Port of Savannah rose more than 8% in the latest 12-month figures.

For the 12-month period ending in February, Savannah handled 55,957 container units of frozen poultry exports, an increase of nearly 4,400 units or 8.5 percent compared to the same time period in the previous year.

“We appreciate the trust customers place in our services to move time sensitive, high-value cargo to global markets efficiently,” said Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority president and CEO. “Poultry is a major agricultural export for our state, and we are proud to support the industry’s growth.”

Savannah is the nation’s No. 1 gateway for frozen poultry exports. In 2025, volumes totaled more than 54,000 containers – 757,570 tons. Overall, Georgia Ports handled 37 percent of all frozen poultry exported from the United States last year.

The port has approximately 3,600 powered slots for refrigerated containers, including nearly 3,400 positions at refrigerated container racks and more than 200 slots for containers on chassis.

Also, Georgia ports are expanding cold chain infrastructure and services, with a recently-opened, $49.25 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at the Garden City Terminal that doubles the size of the previous station. The on-terminal site expands refrigerated inspection capabilities and streamlines the process for importers by eliminating the need to truck containers off-site.

Opened in February, the building also supports inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Later in June, 4,000 square feet of refrigerated space will come online for chilled cargo inspections. The facility includes specialized temperature controls, ventilation and sanitation measures to preserve product quality during inspections.

Georgia’s poultry industry is concentrated in the northeastern part of the state, particularly in Hall, Franklin, Hart and Madison counties, but there are a large number of farms in South Georgia, as well.

Savannah connects to 40 ocean carrier services, offering the most direct trade routes of any South Atlantic or Gulf Coast port.

“In today’s global business climate, customers are looking for more predictable supply chains and greater cost efficiencies,” Lynch said. “Our capacity and connectivity allow us to respond quickly to shifting market conditions, giving customers the flexibility to adjust routes and transit times to stay competitive.”

Extensive private infrastructure

Private, near-port cold storage and blast-freezing warehouses support exporters by acting as staging areas where products are prepared and held before moving to Garden City Terminal and being loaded onto vessels.

A dozen private businesses in the Savannah area operate a total of nearly 2.4 million square feet of refrigerated cargo warehousing, including 1.64 million square feet for frozen cargo and more than 752,000 square feet of chilled space for perishable goods. Port officials said the near-port cold storage facilities extend Georgia Ports’ capacity, enabling quicker turnaround and distribution.